Neglected Elephant Flies Home to Thailand on Jumbo Flight

A Thai elephant named Muthu Raja, gifted to Sri Lanka by Thai authorities in 2001 was flown back to its birth country on Sunday following a diplomatic dispute over the alleged mistreatment of the animal. Last year, Thailand demanded the return of the 29-year-old elephant after reports emerged of its torture and neglect while residing at a Buddhist temple in southern Sri Lanka.

Weighing a staggering 4,000 kilograms (8,800 pounds), Muthu Raja departed from Colombo airport on a one-way commercial flight that Thai officials estimated cost $700,000. Accompanied by four Thai handlers and a Sri Lankan keeper, the elephant was transported in a specialized steel cage. Two CCTV cameras were installed to monitor its well-being during transit.

Upon arrival in Chiang Mai, Muthu Raja will undergo quarantine at a nearby nature reserve. According to Madusha Perera, the chief veterinarian at Dehiwala Zoo, the elephant had been in pain and covered in abscesses when it was rescued from its previous environment. Allegations suggested that it had been forced to work with a logging crew and suffered from untreated wounds inflicted by its handler.

While animal welfare groups expressed concern over the elephant’s departure, claiming it should have remained in Sri Lanka, Thailand remained firm in its request for repatriation. A nationalist group staged a demonstration outside the Thai embassy in Colombo, calling for the elephant to stay in Sri Lanka for another six months.

The return of Muthu Raja highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the treatment of elephants and the responsibilities of gifting nations to ensure their well-being.

