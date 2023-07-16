Netizens Baffled by Ryota Kanai’s Healing Grid Optical Illusion

Optical illusion goes viral.

Some users say they can see the mending, while others say they can’t.

Try it for yourself and see if you can see the mending.

Ryota Kanai’s captivating optical illusion, which recently resurfaced on social media, has been causing quite a stir and puzzling viewers.

Originally a finalist in the 2005 Best Illusion of the Year Contest, this illusion showcases a grid with fragmented edges.

Interestingly, when you concentrate on the image’s central point for a few seconds, the broken edges magically seem to mend themselves in your peripheral vision.

Kanai suggests that this optical illusion highlights the visual brain’s inclination to perceive orderly patterns.