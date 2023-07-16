Advertisement
Edition: English
Netizens Baffled by Ryota Kanai’s Healing Grid Optical Illusion

  • Optical illusion goes viral.
  •  Some users say they can see the mending, while others say they can’t.
  •  Try it for yourself and see if you can see the mending.
Ryota Kanai’s captivating optical illusion, which recently resurfaced on social media, has been causing quite a stir and puzzling viewers.

Originally a finalist in the 2005 Best Illusion of the Year Contest, this illusion showcases a grid with fragmented edges.

Interestingly, when you concentrate on the image’s central point for a few seconds, the broken edges magically seem to mend themselves in your peripheral vision.

Kanai suggests that this optical illusion highlights the visual brain’s inclination to perceive orderly patterns.

The optical illusion was posted on Reddit with the caption, “Healing grid illusion.” A text overlay on the optical illusion reads, “This is a healing grid. If you stare at the center, the irregularities start to heal themselves because your brain strongly prefers to see regular patterns.”

Take a look at the healing grid optical illusion below:

Healing Grid Ilusion
by u/hellarios852 in opticalillusions

Were you able to experience the optical illusion? Did you observe the mending of the white lines in the illusion as you focused on the center?

The optical illusion was recently posted on Reddit, and since then, it has garnered numerous upvotes and generated discussions in the comments section as well.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the healing grid optical illusion:

“That’s interesting,” posted a Redditor. Another added, “If you can control your focal point, it will do the opposite.” “Whoa,” commented a third. A fourth enquired, “Is it not working?” A fifth shared, “Maybe yours is. Mine seems to see what’s actually happening.” “That’s not true. If you zoom in it’s just a normal grid,” claimed a sixth. What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?

