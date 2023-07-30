Advertisement
Edition: English
New AI Model GPT-4 Shows Promise in Game-Playing

Articles
  • GPT-4, a large language model, failed to crack a simple emoji code game with a Redditor.
  • The AI chatbot suggested “baseball” as a music-related word, which amused netizens.
  • The screenshot of the game has been upvoted over 20,000 times on Reddit.
OpenAI’s groundbreaking GPT-4 has revolutionized the field of artificial intelligence, showcasing its remarkable abilities.

From excelling in the bar exam and unraveling intricate logic puzzles to offering imaginative recipes and composing beautiful poems, this AI chatbot’s capabilities exceed expectations.

Moreover, it can even engage in interactive games, providing entertainment and interaction for users.

“Tried to play a game with GPT-4…,” reads the caption posted alongside the screenshot shared on Reddit community ‘ChatGPT’ by a user who goes by ‘Secret-Aardvark-366’. The conversation begins with an individual named Alex asking GPT-4 to play a game with them. They wrote, “I want to play a game where you give me a set of emojis, and the first letter of what the emoji is spelled out a word. I’ll go first.” The user then gave GPT-4 a combination of emojis and said that it spelt out ‘Hello’. The AI chatbot participated and provided a set of emojis that spelt out a word related to music. The user guessed the word to be ‘Casapoal,’ but unfortunately, that wasn’t the correct answer.

Take a look at the screenshot to know what happens next below:

Tried to play a game with Chatgpt 4…
by u/Secret-Aardvark-366 in ChatGPT

Take a look at the next combination of emojis here:

GPT-4 shared these combinations of emojis for the user to crack. (Screengrab.

After getting upset with the responses by GPT-4, Alex asks, “Can you make a word that exists?” After sharing apologies for its previous responses, the AI chatbot makes several attempts but to no avail.

Here’s how this game ended:

The image shows how the user ended the game with GPT-4. (Screengrab)
Five days ago, this screenshot was posted on Reddit, and it has since accumulated more than 20,600 upvotes and sparked a lively discussion among netizens in the comments.

Here’s how Redditors reacted to this post on GPT-4:

“B = PIANO. Duh!” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “This is something that passed the Bar Exam by the way.” “You’re close!” shared a third. A fourth commented, “It’s trying so hard, bless this machine.” “Ah yes, the famous music genre ‘baseball’,” joked a fifth. A sixth expressed, “Lol, this is gold.” What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever tried playing a game with GPT-4? If yes, what was it?

 

