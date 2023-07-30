New AI Model GPT-4 Shows Promise in Game-Playing

3 Blocks or 4? This Optical Illusion Will Trick Your Eyes
OpenAI’s groundbreaking GPT-4 has revolutionized the field of artificial intelligence, showcasing its remarkable abilities.
From excelling in the bar exam and unraveling intricate logic puzzles to offering imaginative recipes and composing beautiful poems, this AI chatbot’s capabilities exceed expectations.
Moreover, it can even engage in interactive games, providing entertainment and interaction for users.
“Tried to play a game with GPT-4…,” reads the caption posted alongside the screenshot shared on Reddit community ‘ChatGPT’ by a user who goes by ‘Secret-Aardvark-366’. The conversation begins with an individual named Alex asking GPT-4 to play a game with them. They wrote, “I want to play a game where you give me a set of emojis, and the first letter of what the emoji is spelled out a word. I’ll go first.” The user then gave GPT-4 a combination of emojis and said that it spelt out ‘Hello’. The AI chatbot participated and provided a set of emojis that spelt out a word related to music. The user guessed the word to be ‘Casapoal,’ but unfortunately, that wasn’t the correct answer.
Tried to play a game with Chatgpt 4…
by u/Secret-Aardvark-366 in ChatGPT
GPT-4 shared these combinations of emojis for the user to crack. (Screengrab.
After getting upset with the responses by GPT-4, Alex asks, “Can you make a word that exists?” After sharing apologies for its previous responses, the AI chatbot makes several attempts but to no avail.
Five days ago, this screenshot was posted on Reddit, and it has since accumulated more than 20,600 upvotes and sparked a lively discussion among netizens in the comments.
“B = PIANO. Duh!” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “This is something that passed the Bar Exam by the way.” “You’re close!” shared a third. A fourth commented, “It’s trying so hard, bless this machine.” “Ah yes, the famous music genre ‘baseball’,” joked a fifth. A sixth expressed, “Lol, this is gold.” What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever tried playing a game with GPT-4? If yes, what was it?
