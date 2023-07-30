New AI Model GPT-4 Shows Promise in Game-Playing

Here’s how Redditors reacted to this post on GPT-4:

“B = PIANO. Duh!” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “This is something that passed the Bar Exam by the way.” “You’re close!” shared a third. A fourth commented, “It’s trying so hard, bless this machine.” “Ah yes, the famous music genre ‘baseball’,” joked a fifth. A sixth expressed, “Lol, this is gold.” What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever tried playing a game with GPT-4? If yes, what was it?

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.