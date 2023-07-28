Newlyweds and Guests Skydive to Celebrate New Beginnings

Beat the Heat: 10 Ways to Stay Cool Without AC
A viral video on social media showcases an adventurous celebration as a newly married couple and their wedding guests engage in an adrenaline-pumping activity: skydiving from a high cliff.
The couple, Priscilla Ant and Filippo LeQuerce tie the knot on the cliff’s edge before taking the thrilling plunge with their guests.
The breathtaking footage captures their joyous moments as they soar through the sky, all appropriately equipped with safety gear. The video was originally shared on Instagram by @lalibretamorada.
In the caption of the post, they wrote, “We are the leap that we take. The hands that hold us. The flight that reminds us there is life after daring.”
Nearly a week ago, this video surfaced online and quickly gained immense popularity, garnering over six lakh views and nearly 30,000 likes.
The post’s comments section was abuzz with reactions from viewers who were fascinated by this extraordinary way of commemorating the special occasion.
An individual wrote, “This is too much!!” A second shared, “Oh my God I felt scared just watching the video! What an adrenaline! Very original” A third shared, “Oh man! I absolutely love this so much. Definitely want to do this at my wedding but I’m too afraid hahaha. Congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a wonderful life” What do you think about this wedding? Are you daring enough to try something like this?
