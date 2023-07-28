Newlyweds and Guests Skydive to Celebrate New Beginnings

Newly married couple and wedding guests skydive from a high cliff to celebrate.

The video has gone viral on social media, with over 6 lakh views and nearly 30,000 likes.

Viewers are fascinated by this extraordinary way of commemorating the special occasion.

A viral video on social media showcases an adventurous celebration as a newly married couple and their wedding guests engage in an adrenaline-pumping activity: skydiving from a high cliff.

The couple, Priscilla Ant and Filippo LeQuerce tie the knot on the cliff’s edge before taking the thrilling plunge with their guests.

The breathtaking footage captures their joyous moments as they soar through the sky, all appropriately equipped with safety gear. The video was originally shared on Instagram by @lalibretamorada.