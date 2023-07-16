Nigerian Sings Nonstop for 200 Hours to Enter Record Book

The quest for Guinness World Records has taken Nigeria by storm, with numerous individuals attempting extraordinary feats to gain instant fame. Among them, a Nigerian man completed over 200 hours of nonstop singing, while another live-streamed a 100-hour video on Instagram. A masseuse also joined the trend, aiming to massage people for 75 hours, but exhaustion led to a 50-hour record.

The trend started with chef Hilda Bassey’s record-breaking cooking session, garnering nationwide attention and support from politicians and celebrities. Inspired by her success, gospel singer Oluwatobi Kufeji embarked on a 200-hour singing marathon to boost his music career.

Though not all attempts were successful, the spirit remains high among Nigerians vying for recognition in the Guinness World Records. However, some initiatives have faced resistance, as the government intervened to stop a “longest kissing session” plan, deeming it unhealthy and immoral.

The nation of 200 million people continues to witness these determined individuals striving for extraordinary achievements, all in pursuit of fame and recognition on the world stage.

