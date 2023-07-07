NJ Judge’s TikTok Videos Spark Conduct Complaint

Superior Court Judge Gary Wilcox of New Jersey has come under scrutiny after a judicial conduct complaint revealed that he had been posting TikTok videos under the alias ‘Sal Tortorella’. The complaint, filed by the state’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, alleges that Wilcox, 58, lip-synced to rap and pop songs with explicit and controversial lyrics while wearing his judicial robes inside the courthouse.

Around 40 videos were attributed to Wilcox, some of which contained references to violence, sex, and misogyny. In one particular video, the judge was partially dressed while lying in bed. The complaint further highlights a video where Wilcox can be seen walking through the courthouse wearing a Beavis and Butt-Head T-shirt while a song by rapper Nas, featuring derogatory lyrics and gang and drug references, played in the background.

The posts made by Judge Wilcox have been accused of undermining public confidence in the judiciary and violating judicial rules. Wilcox, a Harvard Law School graduate, has been practicing law in New Jersey since 1989 and works in Bergen County. His attorney, Robert B Hille, is preparing a response to the complaint, emphasizing that there was no intention to cause harm.

The Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct will review Wilcox’s response and schedule a formal hearing. Depending on the outcome, the committee may recommend private or public discipline, ranging from admonition and censure to suspension or removal from the bench.

Also Read Dynamic Duo Sets Dance Floor Ablaze with Ambarsariya Performance A dance video featuring a duo's captivating performance to the popular song...