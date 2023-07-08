Abdoz Papar now available in Pakistani market after OceanGate incident.

OceanGate incident resulted in the loss of five lives during a submersible expedition.

Social media fuels controversy surrounding ‘Abdoz Papar’ snack.

In the aftermath of the unfortunate OceanGate incident that resulted in the loss of five lives during a submersible expedition, a new snack called ‘Abdoz Papar’ is now available in Pakistani market.

Abdoz Papar, has recently entered the Pakistani market, capturing the attention of consumers and creating a buzz on social media. Its introduction, however, coincided with the tragic OceanGate incident, which cast a shadow over its launch. The snack is a thin and crispy papad-like creation, available in achari flavor.

Given the timing of ‘Abdoz Papar’s’ release, it has sparked controversy and mixed reactions among the public. Some argue that its launch was insensitive, capitalizing on a tragic event for profit. They believe that the snack’s name and marketing should have been more considerate and respectful, given the recent loss of lives in the OceanGate incident.

Social media platforms have become the battleground for discussions surrounding ‘Abdoz Papar.’ The online debate has further intensified the controversy, as individuals from various walks of life weigh in on the topic.

