Octopus Snatches Diver’s GoPro: Underwater Clash!

In a delightful and amusing underwater encounter, a young Australian diver found himself in a tug of war-with an octopus over his GoPro camera. Jesse Loffel, a 15-year-old snorkeler, had a unique story to share after his recent meeting with an eight-armed thief off the coast of New South Wales.

While snorkelling in the Boderee National Park near Jervis Bay, Jesse approached underwater photographer Maree Clout for assistance when he discovered that an octopus had snatched his GoPro. Determined to retrieve his camera, Jesse guided Maree and her friend Pary Vlandis to the spot where he had last seen it.

To their surprise, the octopus was still clutching the prized camera tightly with all eight of its arms. Maree managed to film the adorable scene as she attempted to free the camera, but the persistent octopus wouldn’t let go. Eventually, she had no choice but to lift the octopus along with the camera.

Pary captured the entire underwater battle and shared the footage on YouTube, where it quickly gained attention. The video was also posted on Maree’s Facebook page, ‘Jervis Bay Through My Eyes,’ generating a flood of lighthearted comments from her followers.

The extraordinary encounter between Jesse, Maree, and the octopus serves as a delightful reminder of the wonders that lie beneath the ocean’s surface and the unexpected connections that can be formed with its fascinating inhabitants.

