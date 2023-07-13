Ontario Woman Amasses 1,618 Toothbrushes Collection

Kelly Hardy, a resident of Mississauga, Ontario, has officially entered the Guinness World Records for her extraordinary collection of toothbrushes. The organization confirmed that Hardy possesses a staggering 1,618 different packaged toothbrushes, granting her the coveted title.

Hardy’s toothbrush obsession began at the age of 12 when she stumbled upon a toothbrush with a unique built-in floss dispenser. Intrigued by its design, she couldn’t resist the urge to own it. “I still love toothbrushes. I still like the hunt,” she confessed to the media.

Her diverse collection includes toothbrushes featuring beloved characters from popular franchises such as The Simpsons and Star Wars, showcasing her passion for both dental hygiene and pop culture. To officially claim her Guinness World Record, Hardy meticulously arranged all her toothbrushes on tables within a local school gymnasium and individually counted each one on video.

“It took about 40 minutes to just count from one to 1,618,” she revealed. After submitting the evidence, she eagerly awaited confirmation from Guinness World Records. A few weeks later, the news arrived—she had surpassed the previous record of 1,320 toothbrushes held by Grigori Fleicher of Russia.

Hardy’s remarkable achievement highlights her dedication and enthusiasm for collecting these everyday objects. With her name etched in the record books, she continues to relish the joy of the toothbrush hunt, forever embracing her passion for dental care and the pursuit of unique oral hygiene tools.

