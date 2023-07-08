Oops Moment’: Lust Stories 2 Surfaces During Online Meet

A woman shares a Twitter post about a manager’s embarrassing incident during an online meeting.

The manager forgets to turn off screen sharing, the team sees him watching Lust Stories 2 on Netflix.

Post receives over 4.91 lakh views and thousands of likes.

A funny incident took place recently when a woman shared a post on Twitter about her friend’s manager who accidentally forgot that he was sharing his screen during an online meeting.

As a result, his team ended up seeing what he was watching.

The manager was caught watching the recently released Lust Stories 2 on Netflix, a popular OTT platform.

Aneetta Joby shared this embarrassing yet amusing incident on Thursday, including a screenshot of the online meeting.

The screenshot revealed Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s story from the anthology visible on the manager’s screen.