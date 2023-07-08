Oops Moment’: Lust Stories 2 Surfaces During Online Meet

- A woman shares a Twitter post about a manager’s embarrassing incident during an online meeting.
A funny incident took place recently when a woman shared a post on Twitter about her friend’s manager who accidentally forgot that he was sharing his screen during an online meeting.
As a result, his team ended up seeing what he was watching.
The manager was caught watching the recently released Lust Stories 2 on Netflix, a popular OTT platform.
Aneetta Joby shared this embarrassing yet amusing incident on Thursday, including a screenshot of the online meeting.
The screenshot revealed Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s story from the anthology visible on the manager’s screen.
Since its posting, the Twitter post has garnered over 4.91 lakh views and received thousands of likes from users.
People find the post highly amusing, and the comments section is filled with humorous remarks. However, there are also some users who expressed sympathy for the manager’s embarrassing situation.
Here Are Some Interesting Comments
“Now you’re in Red zone as you shared the whole internal screens to the public including your Manager,” a Twitter user commented.
“You can share Netflix on gmeet ??? How did I try everything but gmeet,” the second user said.
“BTW season 1 was far better than season 2, Maybe expectations bahut high set Kar diya tha,” the third person said.
“Lust so high that you forget to see your screen is being shared. I guess now Apple will have to add another led next to the webcam indicating screen sharing,” another said.
