Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opera dog’s newfound fame is a ‘bark’ to the future

Opera dog’s newfound fame is a ‘bark’ to the future

Articles
Advertisement
Opera dog’s newfound fame is a ‘bark’ to the future
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Samson’s Sanctuary Rescue shared a video of a dog named Sweeney singing opera.
  • The video has gone viral with over 3.7 million views.
  • People are amazed by Sweeney’s singing talent and are calling him a “talented” and “sweet” dog.
Advertisement

Samson’s Sanctuary Rescue, an animal adoption center, frequently utilizes social media to showcase their rescued stray animals and encourage people to adopt these endearing creatures.

Recently, they shared an Instagram post featuring an adorable dog named Sweeney, who displays a unique talent for singing whenever he catches a glimpse of an opera performance on a laptop.

Advertisement

Sweeney is singing for his forever fam!! Please share so they can hear him!” the organization wrote as they shared a video of the dog.

They also added that “there is no reason as to why he shouldn’t be adopted. He is sweet, smart, and TALENTED!!”

Advertisement

In the video shared by Samson’s Sanctuary Rescue, Sweeney can be seen engrossed in watching an opera performance on a laptop.

Initially captivated by the video, he eventually unveils his hidden talent by joining in and singing along as the opera continues to play in the background.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Take a look at the video of the Sweeney

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Samson’s Sanctuary Rescue (@samsonssanctuary)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Since its upload on July 9, the video has garnered widespread attention and quickly gone viral. The heartwarming clip featuring Sweeney has amassed nearly 3.7 million views, and the view count continues to rise steadily.

Many viewers took to the comments section to express their reactions and share their thoughts about the singing dog.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the dog singing:

“The right pitch and vibrato deserve a standing ovation; just like Pavarotti’s rendition. Bravo,” praised an Instagram user. “As an operatic tenor, I MUST HAVE THIS DOG,” added another. “He feels the emotion of the music too!!!” joined a third. “There are a lot of moments when I hate the internet – but this is pure magic and I’m so happy to be able to watch Sweeney sing,” expressed a fourth. “Absolutely the best video that I’ve seen at one time. I’m a huge Opera lover. And I am just blown away that this dog would be this into it and looking at Pavarotti and turning his head and everything. And of course the hilarious trying to hit the high notes that Pavarotti used to do. Made my day,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read

Dorsey’s reaction to Zuckerberg’s Threads follow request goes viral
Dorsey’s reaction to Zuckerberg’s Threads follow request goes viral

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, has been critical of Meta's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story