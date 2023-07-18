Opera dog’s newfound fame is a ‘bark’ to the future

Dorsey’s reaction to Zuckerberg’s Threads follow request goes viral
Samson’s Sanctuary Rescue, an animal adoption center, frequently utilizes social media to showcase their rescued stray animals and encourage people to adopt these endearing creatures.
Recently, they shared an Instagram post featuring an adorable dog named Sweeney, who displays a unique talent for singing whenever he catches a glimpse of an opera performance on a laptop.
Sweeney is singing for his forever fam!! Please share so they can hear him!” the organization wrote as they shared a video of the dog.
They also added that “there is no reason as to why he shouldn’t be adopted. He is sweet, smart, and TALENTED!!”
In the video shared by Samson’s Sanctuary Rescue, Sweeney can be seen engrossed in watching an opera performance on a laptop.
Initially captivated by the video, he eventually unveils his hidden talent by joining in and singing along as the opera continues to play in the background.
Since its upload on July 9, the video has garnered widespread attention and quickly gone viral. The heartwarming clip featuring Sweeney has amassed nearly 3.7 million views, and the view count continues to rise steadily.
Many viewers took to the comments section to express their reactions and share their thoughts about the singing dog.
“The right pitch and vibrato deserve a standing ovation; just like Pavarotti’s rendition. Bravo,” praised an Instagram user. “As an operatic tenor, I MUST HAVE THIS DOG,” added another. “He feels the emotion of the music too!!!” joined a third. “There are a lot of moments when I hate the internet – but this is pure magic and I’m so happy to be able to watch Sweeney sing,” expressed a fourth. “Absolutely the best video that I’ve seen at one time. I’m a huge Opera lover. And I am just blown away that this dog would be this into it and looking at Pavarotti and turning his head and everything. And of course the hilarious trying to hit the high notes that Pavarotti used to do. Made my day,” wrote a fifth.
