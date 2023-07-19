Oppenheimer vs. Barbie: The Internet Can’t Decide What to Watch

Advertisement Two highly anticipated films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, are being released on July 21.

Internet users are expressing their frustration through memes about choosing between the two contrasting films.

Cillian Murphy stars in Oppenheimer, while Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in Barbie.

The internet is currently in a dilemma regarding which movie to watch on July 21, as two highly anticipated films are being released.

One of them is “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, which focuses on the iconic doll.

The other is “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, a biographical thriller based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned theoretical physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb.”

Due to this predicament, internet users have taken to expressing their frustration through memes. These memes capture the struggle moviegoers are facing in choosing between these two contrasting films.