Oppenheimer vs. Barbie: The Internet Can’t Decide What to Watch

- Two highly anticipated films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, are being released on July 21.
- Internet users are expressing their frustration through memes about choosing between the two contrasting films.
- Cillian Murphy stars in Oppenheimer, while Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in Barbie.
The internet is currently in a dilemma regarding which movie to watch on July 21, as two highly anticipated films are being released.
One of them is “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, which focuses on the iconic doll.
The other is “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, a biographical thriller based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned theoretical physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb.”
Due to this predicament, internet users have taken to expressing their frustration through memes. These memes capture the struggle moviegoers are facing in choosing between these two contrasting films.
guys no more oppenheimer vs barbie pic.twitter.com/s5aVmv461e
— Rakesh (@rakwtf) July 9, 2023
The Barbie x Oppenheimer memes
Last week vs This week pic.twitter.com/YQWLz138a8
— Grae (@graemerycyk) July 18, 2023
I guess this settles the debate ofBarbie vs Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/fSgZ4oshP9Advertisement
— K. (@RotiKholDeyo) July 15, 2023
20 July people in Cinema are divided into : #Barbie Vs. #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/HyyzGjSUf1
— LENA (@artsoflena) July 14, 2023
Barbie vs Oppenheimer cage fight:#BarbieMovie #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/XEZT7YbaJ0
— Anjali Dubey (@Muje_DrugsDo) July 18, 2023
Me watching Oppenheimer vs. me watching Barbie pic.twitter.com/1FsUF19fjC
— Shreyansh Srivastava 👑 (@itsShrxyansh) July 15, 2023
Cillian Murphy has been cast as the lead role in “Oppenheimer,” with Emily Blunt portraying his wife. Florence Pugh is rumored to play Oppenheimer’s mistress.
The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including renowned actors such as Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.
On the other hand, the film “Barbie” features Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in prominent roles.
