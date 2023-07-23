Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles: The real Barbeheimer?

Two highly anticipated films, “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie”, were released on July 21.

The simultaneous release of the films led to a humorous online meme called “Barbeheimer”.

Netizens were amused and delighted by the unexpected crossover.

Advertisement

On July 21, the long-awaited films “Oppenheimer,” a biographical thriller directed by Christopher Nolan, and “Barbie,” a satire directed by Greta Gerwig, were finally released.

Despite belonging to vastly different genres, their simultaneous debut led to a humorous online meme dubbed “Barbeheimer.”

The meme arose as people found themselves torn between which movie to prioritize watching. The meme’s popularity extended to a real-life scenario where a theater creatively played “Oppenheimer” but with “Barbie” subtitles.

This unexpected crossover sparked a frenzy on the internet, generating numerous responses from enthusiastic netizens.