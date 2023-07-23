Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles: The real Barbeheimer?

NASA’s DART Mission: Hubble Telescope Sees Debris Cloud
On July 21, the long-awaited films “Oppenheimer,” a biographical thriller directed by Christopher Nolan, and “Barbie,” a satire directed by Greta Gerwig, were finally released.
Despite belonging to vastly different genres, their simultaneous debut led to a humorous online meme dubbed “Barbeheimer.”
The meme arose as people found themselves torn between which movie to prioritize watching. The meme’s popularity extended to a real-life scenario where a theater creatively played “Oppenheimer” but with “Barbie” subtitles.
This unexpected crossover sparked a frenzy on the internet, generating numerous responses from enthusiastic netizens.
“Friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles,” wrote Twitter user Sapun while sharing an image on the platform.
The image shows a scene from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with subtitles from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.
friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played oppenheimer with barbie subtitles 💀 pic.twitter.com/aznyGeUsz2
— sapun (@sapunintended) July 21, 2023
Indeed, it’s quite amusing! Many users in the comments section shared similar feelings, expressing both surprise and delight at the unexpected crossover between the films.
A Twitter user wrote, “Kudos to the theatre for carrying the #Barbenheimer meme right up to the big screen.” “This means that the same theatre, in another show, played Oppenheimer subtitles in a Barbie show,” added another. A third expressed, “When you want both to be first on your watchlist.” “The scene where the bomb is about to go off. The subtitles: Come on Barbie, let’s go party,” posted a fourth.
An individual remarked, “Barbenheimer ain’t no meme. It’s a revolution.” “Barbenheimer for real,” joined another.
The tweet, which was posted on July 21, has gone viral, garnering an impressive 3.7 million views and counting.
Additionally, it has received a multitude of retweets and has been bookmarked by many users. What do you make of this widespread response?
