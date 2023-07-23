Advertisement
Edition: English
Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles: The real Barbeheimer?

Articles
Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles: The real Barbeheimer?

  • Two highly anticipated films, “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie”, were released on July 21.
  • The simultaneous release of the films led to a humorous online meme called “Barbeheimer”.
  • Netizens were amused and delighted by the unexpected crossover.
On July 21, the long-awaited films “Oppenheimer,” a biographical thriller directed by Christopher Nolan, and “Barbie,” a satire directed by Greta Gerwig, were finally released.

Despite belonging to vastly different genres, their simultaneous debut led to a humorous online meme dubbed “Barbeheimer.”

The meme arose as people found themselves torn between which movie to prioritize watching. The meme’s popularity extended to a real-life scenario where a theater creatively played “Oppenheimer” but with “Barbie” subtitles.

This unexpected crossover sparked a frenzy on the internet, generating numerous responses from enthusiastic netizens.

“Friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles,” wrote Twitter user Sapun while sharing an image on the platform.

The image shows a scene from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with subtitles from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Take a look at the picture that shows a scene from Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles below:

Indeed, it’s quite amusing! Many users in the comments section shared similar feelings, expressing both surprise and delight at the unexpected crossover between the films.

Here’s what people had to say about Oppenheimer being played with Barbie subtitles:

A Twitter user wrote, “Kudos to the theatre for carrying the #Barbenheimer meme right up to the big screen.” “This means that the same theatre, in another show, played Oppenheimer subtitles in a Barbie show,” added another. A third expressed, “When you want both to be first on your watchlist.” “The scene where the bomb is about to go off. The subtitles: Come on Barbie, let’s go party,” posted a fourth.

An individual remarked, “Barbenheimer ain’t no meme. It’s a revolution.” “Barbenheimer for real,” joined another.

The tweet, which was posted on July 21, has gone viral, garnering an impressive 3.7 million views and counting.

Additionally, it has received a multitude of retweets and has been bookmarked by many users. What do you make of this widespread response?

