Optical illusion: Are they walking up or down?

A thought-provoking optical illusion showcasing two men walking on stairs has ignited a lively debate among Instagram users regarding the direction of their motion.
Optical illusions, found in various forms such as pictures or videos, can truly perplex our minds, blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s not.
These intriguing visual phenomena often offer multiple interpretations and seem to challenge the principles of physics, capturing the fascination of many.
The current sensation features two individuals on stairs, leaving viewers pondering whether they are ascending or descending.
Are you prepared to fixate on this enigmatic optical illusion until you find yourself questioning reality, perhaps even checking your staircase to confirm the direction these men are walking?
The optical illusion was posted on the Instagram page with the same name. Alongside the picture, the caption reads, “Up or down?” The optical illusion poses a simple question: “Are they walking up the stairs, or down?”
Some users perceived the men as going up the stairs, while others firmly believed they were coming down.
The ambiguity of the illusion and the varied interpretations it generated exemplify the fascinating nature of optical illusions and how they can captivate and puzzle our minds.
An individual wrote, “Both.” “Up,” expressed another. A third shared, “Both. Left dude going down, right dude going up.” “Walking down, tilt your phone on the left, the picture will be clearer,” posted a fourth. A fifth added, “One guy is going up, while the other is going down somehow.” “Both one going up and the other going down,” joined a sixth. A seventh remarked, “Drawing the shadows has shown that one is going up and the other is going down.” What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?
