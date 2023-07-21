Optical illusion: Are they walking up or down?

The optical illusion of two men walking on stairs sparks debate on social media.

Some people see the men going up the stairs, while others see them going down.

The shadows of the men reveal that they are going in opposite directions.

Advertisement

A thought-provoking optical illusion showcasing two men walking on stairs has ignited a lively debate among Instagram users regarding the direction of their motion.

Optical illusions, found in various forms such as pictures or videos, can truly perplex our minds, blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s not.

These intriguing visual phenomena often offer multiple interpretations and seem to challenge the principles of physics, capturing the fascination of many.

The current sensation features two individuals on stairs, leaving viewers pondering whether they are ascending or descending.

Are you prepared to fixate on this enigmatic optical illusion until you find yourself questioning reality, perhaps even checking your staircase to confirm the direction these men are walking?