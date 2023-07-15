Optical Illusion Tricks the Eye into Seeing a Headless Man

The optical illusion of a headless man in a jacket goes viral.

The image has amassed nearly 59,000 upvotes on Reddit.

Many people were fooled by the illusion, thinking the man was headless.

Optical illusions captivate and intrigue us by skillfully challenging our ingrained perception and understanding of reality.

They can make us see things that are not present unless we grasp the underlying mechanics of the image or video.

Additionally, optical illusions provide a great deal of entertainment.

If you happen to be someone who enjoys these mind-bending phenomena, here’s an intriguing one that will surely puzzle you: an image depicting a man wearing a jacket sitting on a seat, but giving the illusion that he is headless.

Accompanied by the caption, “Just a guy wearing a hoodie,” this optical illusion portrays the man situated inside what appears to be public transportation. At first glance, he seems to be seated upright near the window, with his hands tucked into the pockets of his jacket.