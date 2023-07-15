Optical Illusion Tricks the Eye into Seeing a Headless Man

Snake Charmer Kisses Cobra on Head, Video Goes Viral
Optical illusions captivate and intrigue us by skillfully challenging our ingrained perception and understanding of reality.
They can make us see things that are not present unless we grasp the underlying mechanics of the image or video.
Additionally, optical illusions provide a great deal of entertainment.
If you happen to be someone who enjoys these mind-bending phenomena, here’s an intriguing one that will surely puzzle you: an image depicting a man wearing a jacket sitting on a seat, but giving the illusion that he is headless.
Accompanied by the caption, “Just a guy wearing a hoodie,” this optical illusion portrays the man situated inside what appears to be public transportation. At first glance, he seems to be seated upright near the window, with his hands tucked into the pockets of his jacket.
Did the picture make your heart skip a beat? Did it leave you bewildered? Rest assured, you are not alone. Many others experienced similar reactions upon viewing the image.
Some individuals even shared their strategies for arriving at a solution.
“Ohhhhh it’s his head laying to the side, not a collar. Took me a while, this is a good one!” posted a Reddit user. “I had a hard time seeing it too. Do you see that strip that looks like a stiff collar? That’s the left side of his hood. His head is leaned to his right and the top of his head is pointing towards the glass so you only see the left side of the hood from this angle,” explained another. “Indeed, this is a good one!” joined a third. “All I can see is a headless man. What is this sorcery?” joked a fourth. “At first I thought I was seeing his head reflected in the glass, but I don’t think so. I can understand that his head is in a hoodie and tilted far to the side….so much so that the side of his head looks like the jacket collar. So, is the guy in the glass on the other side of the said glass? Has to be, huh?” wrote a fifth.
Since its initial sharing a few years back, the post featuring this optical illusion has gained viral traction. It has amassed an impressive count of nearly 59,000 upvotes, and the numbers continue to rise.
I’m curious to hear your thoughts on this particular illusion. Furthermore, I’m interested to know how many attempts it took you to unravel the intricacies of the image and grasp the underlying concept.
