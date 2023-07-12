Oregon’s 48-Hour Drag Show World Record Challenge

A Portland venue is making a bold statement and aiming to set a Guinness World Record by hosting a non-stop 48-hour drag show. The Drag-a-thon, held at Darcelle XV Showplace, began on Monday at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to continue until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

This extraordinary event not only seeks to break a world record but also serves as a powerful response to drag show bans witnessed in other parts of the country. Poison Waters, a drag performer, explained that the Drag-a-thon emerged as a direct rebuttal to the negativity and limitations imposed on the drag and trans community elsewhere. Rather than lessening drag, this event is a resounding call for more, more, more drag.

Over 60 drag queens and drag kings, including renowned personalities from RuPaul’s Drag Race such as Eureka O’Hara, Lala Ri, and Peppermint, are taking part in the Drag-a-thon. Notable celebrities like Busy Philipps, Cheryl Strayed, Fred Armisen, and Carrie Brownstein are also expected to make appearances.

In addition to aiming for the record, the Drag-a-thon is raising funds for the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ youth. Their goal is to raise $250,000 to contribute to the Trevor Project’s crucial work.

This momentous drag show not only celebrates self-expression and inclusivity but also sends a powerful message of resilience and solidarity to communities facing adversity.

