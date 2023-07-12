Pakistani family of 9 shares one birthday, sets new world record

Mangi family from Pakistan holds Guinness World Record for 9 family members born on the same day.

Since 2019, a Pakistani family from Larkana has held a Guinness World Record for an extraordinary reason beyond their shared surname.

The Mangi family, consisting of Ameer and Khudija as parents, celebrates the unique occurrence of all seven of their children being born on August 1.

This achievement grants them the record for the ‘Most family members born on the same day.’

The Mangi children, named Sindhoo, Sasui, Sapna, Aamir, Ambar, Ammar, and Ahmar, range in age from 19 to 30.

In addition to their ‘Most family members born on the same day’ record, the Mangi children also hold the record for ‘Most siblings born on the same day.’

August 1 holds even more significance for Ameer and Khudija, as it marks their wedding anniversary. They got married on their birthday in 1991 and exactly one year later, their first daughter, Sindhoo, was born.

Little did they know then that their family would grow to share the same birthday.

The Mangi family has the distinction of having two sets of twins born on August 1. After the twin girls Sasui and Sapna were born, five years later, twin boys Ammar and Ahmar arrived in 2003.

This remarkable occurrence marks the fifth verified instance of a mother giving birth to two sets of twins with coinciding birthdays, matching the record for the ‘Most twin siblings born on the same day.’

Ameer shared with Guinness World Records that he did not intentionally plan for his children to be born on the same day; he believes it was a natural occurrence guided by a higher power.

According to the organization, all the children were conceived and born naturally. None of the births involved premature delivery via cesarean section, and Khudija’s labor was never induced early.

After the Mangi family was awarded their Guinness World Records title, Ammar said that he felt “much obliged to God on bestowing this world record” and that the same birthday has “proven to be very lucky” for his family.