Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani Family’s Shared Birthday Sets Guinness Record

Pakistani Family’s Shared Birthday Sets Guinness Record

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani Family’s Shared Birthday Sets Guinness Record

Pakistani Family’s Shared Birthday Sets Guinness Record

Advertisement

A remarkable family in Larkana, Pakistan, has earned a prestigious spot in the Guinness World Records. Ameer Ali, his wife Khudeja, and their seven children, Sindhoo, Sasui, Sapna, Aamir, Ambar, Ammar, and Ahmar, have an extraordinary commonality: they were all born on August 1. This astounding feat has secured them the world record for the most family members sharing the same birthday.

The significance of this date extends even further for Ameer and Khudeja, as it also marks their wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on August 1, 1991, precisely a year before their eldest daughter was born.

The Guinness World Records confirmed that the Mangi family’s seven children also hold the record for the most siblings born on the same day. Previously, this distinction belonged to the Cummins family from the United States, with five children born on February 20 between 1952 and 1966.

Ameer expressed his surprise and joy when their first child, Sindhoo, shared their birthday. The subsequent births occurring on the same date were unexpected but seen as a divine blessing. All the children were conceived and born naturally, without any interventions or premature deliveries.

This extraordinary family has captivated the world with their extraordinary coincidence, etching their names into history and inspiring awe in the hearts of many.

Advertisement

Also Read

Featherless Chicken: The Controversial Trend in Cooking
Featherless Chicken: The Controversial Trend in Cooking

Featherless chickens, a unique breed developed through selective breeding, offer a potential...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story