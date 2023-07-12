Pakistani Family’s Shared Birthday Sets Guinness Record

A remarkable family in Larkana, Pakistan, has earned a prestigious spot in the Guinness World Records. Ameer Ali, his wife Khudeja, and their seven children, Sindhoo, Sasui, Sapna, Aamir, Ambar, Ammar, and Ahmar, have an extraordinary commonality: they were all born on August 1. This astounding feat has secured them the world record for the most family members sharing the same birthday.

The significance of this date extends even further for Ameer and Khudeja, as it also marks their wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on August 1, 1991, precisely a year before their eldest daughter was born.

The Guinness World Records confirmed that the Mangi family’s seven children also hold the record for the most siblings born on the same day. Previously, this distinction belonged to the Cummins family from the United States, with five children born on February 20 between 1952 and 1966.

Ameer expressed his surprise and joy when their first child, Sindhoo, shared their birthday. The subsequent births occurring on the same date were unexpected but seen as a divine blessing. All the children were conceived and born naturally, without any interventions or premature deliveries.

This extraordinary family has captivated the world with their extraordinary coincidence, etching their names into history and inspiring awe in the hearts of many.

Advertisement

Also Read Featherless Chicken: The Controversial Trend in Cooking Featherless chickens, a unique breed developed through selective breeding, offer a potential...