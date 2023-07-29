Para-Karate Champion’s Gesture of Kindness Goes Viral

Can You Solve This 5-Second Math Puzzle?
An inspiring video recently surfaced on Instagram, showcasing a touching moment in the world of sports.
During the 2023 Para-Karate championship, the victorious athlete, Farzad Safavi, not only humbly acknowledged his win with a bow but also displayed an incredible act of sportsmanship.
In a heartwarming gesture, he quickly approached his opponent, took his hand, and raised it, inviting him to share in the celebration of their efforts.
The video, posted on the Goodnews Movement page, touched the hearts of netizens, leaving them filled with happiness and emotion. Such acts of kindness and respect between athletes never fail to amaze and inspire people worldwide.
“After winning the 2023 Asian Para-Karate Championships, Gold medalist Farzad Safavi beautifully shares the moment with his opponent.
As you can see, It was the first thing Farzad thought of doing after he was declared victorious.
A true act of kindness, class, and sportsmanship. Congratulations, Farzad!” reads the caption posted along with the video.
In 2006, the World Karate Federation created the Para-Karate Commission with the primary aim of promoting and advancing the practice of this martial art among athletes with disabilities.
Although the commission’s efforts were dedicated to developing the sport, it took several years before Para-Karate made its public debut in a demonstration competition.
The video had a profound emotional impact on many viewers, and numerous individuals expressed their sentiments in the comments section, echoing the feeling of being moved to tears by the heartwarming gesture.
“CHAMPION acting like a CHAMPION!” praised an Instagram user. “Yeah no worries I’ll just weep. Thanks,” added another. “This instantly brought me joy-smile and tears! Well done champions!!!” expressed a third. “The kind of sportsmanship the world needs,” joined a fourth. “Excuse me while I wipe the ‘sand’ out my eyes,” wrote a fifth.
The video posted just one day ago, has rapidly become a viral sensation. With nearly 1.8 million views and counting, it continues to captivate a growing audience.
As an observer, I must say that the heartwarming gesture by the Para-Karate champion is truly touching and inspiring.
Witnessing such acts of kindness and sportsmanship in the world of sports is always heartening and leaves a positive impact on everyone who watches it.
