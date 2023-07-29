Para-Karate Champion’s Gesture of Kindness Goes Viral

Para-Karate champion Farzad Safavi wins the gold medal and shares the moment with his opponent.

Video of the gesture goes viral, with many people praising Safavi’s sportsmanship.

Safavi’s gesture is a reminder that kindness and respect are still alive in the world of sports.

An inspiring video recently surfaced on Instagram, showcasing a touching moment in the world of sports.

During the 2023 Para-Karate championship, the victorious athlete, Farzad Safavi, not only humbly acknowledged his win with a bow but also displayed an incredible act of sportsmanship.

In a heartwarming gesture, he quickly approached his opponent, took his hand, and raised it, inviting him to share in the celebration of their efforts.

The video, posted on the Goodnews Movement page, touched the hearts of netizens, leaving them filled with happiness and emotion. Such acts of kindness and respect between athletes never fail to amaze and inspire people worldwide.