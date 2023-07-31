Paramore’s Hayley Williams Fulfills Fan’s Wish

Advertisement 9-year-old Paramore fan Riley sang on stage with Hayley Williams.

Riley impressed the crowd by memorizing the lyrics of “Misery Business.”

Williams praised Riley’s talent and gave her a warm embrace.

A young girl’s dream came true when she had the incredible opportunity to sing on stage with her favorite band, Paramore.

Riley, a 9-year-old fan attending the band’s concert at the Toyota Center arena in Houston, USA on July 11, caught the attention of lead singer Hayley Williams with her poster that read “Pick me.”

Responding to the heartfelt plea, Williams invited Riley to join her on stage, prompting an enthusiastic cheer from the crowd.

Together, Riley and Williams delivered an unforgettable performance of Paramore’s 2007 hit “Misery Business.”

Despite the song being released seven years before Riley’s birth, she had impressively memorized all the lyrics of this beloved rock superhit.

Once the song concluded, Williams warmly embraced Riley and praised her remarkable talent, making it a truly magical and inspiring moment for the young Paramore fan.