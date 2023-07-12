Passengers Brawl Over Window Seat on Ryanair Flight

Two passengers on a Ryanair flight got into a fight over a window seat.

The fight was caught on video and went viral.

The flight was delayed as a result of the fight.

During a Ryanair flight from Malta to London Stansted, a disruptive incident unfolded as two passengers became involved in a physical altercation.

The entire episode was captured on video. The altercation reportedly began when one passenger refused to allow the other to pass and take his assigned window seat.

This refusal led to a heated exchange of words and eventually escalated into punches being thrown. Passenger Neil Modwhadia, who filmed the incident, shared further details, stating that the American passenger, seated on the left, had the window seat, while the British passenger, wearing a cap, occupied the aisle seat.

According to Modwhadia’s account, the British man obstructed the American passenger’s path, igniting the confrontation.

Intervention by Crew and Passengers