Passengers Brawl Over Window Seat on Ryanair Flight

  • Two passengers on a Ryanair flight got into a fight over a window seat.
  • The fight was caught on video and went viral.
  • The flight was delayed as a result of the fight.
During a Ryanair flight from Malta to London Stansted, a disruptive incident unfolded as two passengers became involved in a physical altercation.

The entire episode was captured on video. The altercation reportedly began when one passenger refused to allow the other to pass and take his assigned window seat.

This refusal led to a heated exchange of words and eventually escalated into punches being thrown. Passenger Neil Modwhadia, who filmed the incident, shared further details, stating that the American passenger, seated on the left, had the window seat, while the British passenger, wearing a cap, occupied the aisle seat.

According to Modwhadia’s account, the British man obstructed the American passenger’s path, igniting the confrontation.

Intervention by Crew and Passengers

As tensions rose, flight attendants and fellow passengers promptly intervened to defuse the situation, successfully separating the two individuals engaged in the physical altercation.

The video footage vividly depicts the chaotic scene, with one person expressing their frustration over the delay caused by the brawl.

Ryanair’s Response

Ryanair issued a statement acknowledging the incident, indicating that prior to takeoff, two passengers onboard the flight became disruptive.

The cabin crew efficiently handled the situation, leading to a brief delay before the aircraft departed safely to its destination at Stansted.

Continued Controversies Surrounding Ryanair

This particular incident contributes to a series of controversies involving Ryanair, the ultra-low-cost Irish carrier.

Only recently, in the previous month, another incident occurred where a passenger was captured on video being escorted off a plane by UK police.

The crew publicly shamed the passenger for smoking in the lavatory, leading to the subsequent actions taken.

