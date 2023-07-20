Penguin or man? This optical illusion is dividing the internet

- Optical illusion divides the internet: Some see a man with binoculars, others see a penguin with a hat.
When the term “optical illusion” is mentioned, the first thing that comes to mind is the mesmerizing videos and pictures that create the illusion of movement, even though they may not be moving.
These are among the most well-known types of optical illusions. Another captivating kind is images that initially appear as one thing, but upon closer examination, reveal a completely different perspective.
Currently, a Reddit post featuring such an image is gaining immense popularity and attention.
Reddit user EndersGame_Reviewers posted an intriguing question along with the shared image: “What do you see first in this picture?” At first glance, the image appears to depict a man holding binoculars in his hand.
However, there might be more to it than meets the eye.
Check out the full optical illusion here:
What do you see first in this picture?by u/EndersGame_Reviewer in opticalillusionsAdvertisement
Three days ago, this post surfaced on Reddit and has since garnered numerous likes from users.
Additionally, many individuals took to the comments section to express what they perceived in the image.
Take a look at a few reactions here:
An individual commented, “A yellow, black, and white image more known as the binocular man.” A second added, “An exclamation mark.” A third wrote, “A penguin with a hat.” “Guy holding a car as a hat?” shared a fourth. A fifth said, “To be perfectly honest, I thought it was a penguin lmao.” A sixth joked, “The off-brand incognito mode that looks like he would be spying on me and stealing my data and information and stuff lol.”
A different optical illusion-driven picture had previously gone viral on various social media platforms. Akiyoshi Kitaoka shared this captivating illusion on Twitter, stating, “For some people, red appears in front of blue.
On the other hand, for other people, blue appears in front of red.” The image portrays a thought-provoking optical illusion where a red circle is positioned between two blue and red circles.
