Penguin or man? This optical illusion is dividing the internet

Optical illusion divides the internet: Some see a man with binoculars, others see a penguin with a hat.

What do you see first in this picture? The Reddit post goes viral.

Optical illusion reveals your personality traits.

When the term “optical illusion” is mentioned, the first thing that comes to mind is the mesmerizing videos and pictures that create the illusion of movement, even though they may not be moving.

These are among the most well-known types of optical illusions. Another captivating kind is images that initially appear as one thing, but upon closer examination, reveal a completely different perspective.

Currently, a Reddit post featuring such an image is gaining immense popularity and attention.