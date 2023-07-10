Pilots Set World Record: Visiting All 48 Contiguous States

In an impressive aviation feat, John Skittone and Bob Reynolds have etched their names in the Guinness World Records by completing a journey to all 48 contiguous United States in a remarkable time of 38 hours and 13 minutes. The duo embarked on their adventure from Sanford, Maine, making stops at airports across each state, culminating their record-breaking endeavour in South Bend, Indiana.

During their high-speed voyage, Skittone and Reynolds encountered some incredibly brief transitions between states. Skittone recounted, “The shortest distance we spent between two states was probably about four minutes, and that happened twice between Nebraska and Iowa, and Ohio and West Virginia,” in an interview with WTMJ-TV.

This incredible achievement was the realization of a long-held ambition for Skittone. “For me, it was personal. I have a bucket list. I wrote the bucket list about 15 years ago, and a lot of things on that list were aviation-related places I wanted to go, things that I wanted to see. Well, one of the things on that list—I wanted to visit all 48 states in the same trip,” he explained.

While another pair of pilots, Barry Behnfeldt and Aaron Wilson, recently completed their own journey to all 48 states, their time of 44 hours and 7 minutes fell short of Skittone and Reynolds’ impressive record-setting feat. The aviation community celebrates the dedication and skill showcased by these pilots as they soar through the skies to accomplish remarkable goals.

Also Read Maryland Man Catches 21-Pound Northern Snakehead Damien Cook of Rhodesville, Maryland, made waves in the angling community by...

Advertisement