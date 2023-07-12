Police Confused by Screams, Discover Noisy Parrot Instead

In a curious incident in Essex, England, police officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a screaming woman, only to find that the source of the commotion was a vocal pet parrot. Steve Wood, the owner of 22 parrots, shared the amusing encounter in a viral video he posted on social media.

Wood initially felt bewildered when the police arrived at his Canvey Island residence. However, the officers quickly reassured him and revealed that they had already figured out the situation. The loud screams reported by a concerned individual turned out to be the squawking of one of Wood’s 3-year-old parrots named Freddie.

According to Wood, his parrots are generally lively in the mornings and evenings. However, Freddie had been particularly loud recently, leading to the mistaken report. Wood, a retired police officer himself, expressed his surprise that such an incident hadn’t occurred earlier.

Despite the false alarm, Wood praised the police for their prompt response to protect families. He commended their professionalism in attending the scene, considering the possibility that a real emergency could have been taking place.

The unexpected episode serves as a lighthearted reminder that sometimes, appearances can be deceiving, even when it comes to unusual sounds echoing from a home.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

Also Read Oregon’s 48-Hour Drag Show World Record Challenge A Portland venue is making a bold statement and aiming to set...