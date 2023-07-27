Pomegranate tastes like nail polish? Online order sparks debate

YouTuber Samdish Bhatia ordered peeled pomegranate from Swiggy Instamart.

He claimed the fruit tasted like nail polish and it burnt his tongue.

They have made several attempts to contact Bhatia to address the concern but to no avail.

YouTuber Samdish Bhatia recently had a disappointing experience with online grocery shopping. Opting for the convenience of Swiggy Instamart, he decided to order some peeled pomegranate to enjoy as a snack.

However, his excitement quickly turned into dismay when he took a bite. He was so taken aback by the taste that he immediately spat it out. In a post on Instagram, Samdish Bhatia shared his unfortunate encounter and likened the flavor of the fruit to that of ‘nail polish’. This incident highlights the potential challenges of ordering pre-prepared fruits and vegetables online, despite the convenience it offers to many consumers.