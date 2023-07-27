Pomegranate tastes like nail polish? Online order sparks debate

Mumbai Joggers Witness Incredible Sight of Prancing Deer
YouTuber Samdish Bhatia recently had a disappointing experience with online grocery shopping. Opting for the convenience of Swiggy Instamart, he decided to order some peeled pomegranate to enjoy as a snack.
However, his excitement quickly turned into dismay when he took a bite. He was so taken aback by the taste that he immediately spat it out. In a post on Instagram, Samdish Bhatia shared his unfortunate encounter and likened the flavor of the fruit to that of ‘nail polish’. This incident highlights the potential challenges of ordering pre-prepared fruits and vegetables online, despite the convenience it offers to many consumers.
Bhatia shared a picture of the box of pomegranates that he had ordered from Swiggy Instamart. Alongside, he wrote, “Ordered this packet of pomegranate (anaar) today from Swiggy Instamart. I don’t say it lightly. As soon as I took a spoonful and put it in my mouth, I could smell and taste something familiar. It was… wait for it… N..a..il polish. Yes, God Swear. No crosses.” In the next few lines, he shared that despite spitting it out, it burnt his tongue and stung for two days straight.
Just one day ago, Samdish Bhatia shared his post on Instagram, recounting his unpleasant experience with the peeled pomegranate he ordered from Swiggy Instamart.
The post has gained significant attention, accumulating over 5,400 likes, and the engagement continues to grow.
Numerous individuals also took the opportunity to express their opinions and thoughts on the matter in the comments section of the post.
This incident has clearly sparked a discussion among his followers and the online community about the challenges and potential pitfalls of ordering prepared fruits and vegetables through online grocery services.
An Instagram user wrote, “It’s because yeast breaking down sugars from the fruit. It smells like nail paint probably because it wasn’t freshly seeded.” Another added, “That kind of s* happens with online deliveries. Preservatives, adulterated fruits, and packaged food sit for a long time. This is everywhere. Purchase as fresh as you can.” “If preserved food in a container tastes like a nail polish, it means it is spoiled/expired! Throw it,” joined a third.
A fourth commented, “Yes you are right, I had a similar experience when I ordered anaar from Blinkit. I thought it was spoilt.” “I had papaya ordered from the same vendor (Urban Harvest) for some reason I didn’t consume it and it’s still in the fridge, now I am just curious to investigate if they did the same with the papayas,” shared a fifth. A sixth tagged Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart and wrote, “As a regular user of Instamart, ordering my groceries and whatnot, this is very concerning!”
After the post gained traction online, Urban Harvest – the brand he ordered the pomegranate from – clarified that their product contained ‘authentic pomegranate arils only.’ While speaking to Hindustan Times, the company’s spokesperson said, “About the specific complaint, we would like to clarify that our pomegranate called by Samdish with fragrant nail polish is containing authentic pomegranate arils only. We don’t tamper with the truly pleasurable and natural scent in all our products including pomegranate. And take great care to maintain its quality.”
The spokesperson further shared that they have made several attempts to contact Bhatia to address the concern but to no avail. “We have made several attempts to reach out to customer Mr. Samsheed Bhatia, directly address their concerns and find solutions. Unfortunately, we have not received any response from them since the complaint was posted,” they told HT.
