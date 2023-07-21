Postcard from the past finally arrives after 54 years

The postcard sent in 1969 finally arrives in 2023 after a 54-year journey.

The postcard was originally addressed to Mr. & Mrs. Rene Gagnon but was delivered to the current resident.

The postcard has a new postmark from Tallahassee, Florida, dated July 12, 2023.

Advertisement

Sending letters or postcards may not be prevalent in today’s modern era, but in the past, it served as a prominent means of communication.

People across the globe would exchange postcards, which sometimes arrived promptly, while other times faced delays, taking quite some time to reach the intended recipients.

In one extraordinary instance, a postcard finally reached its destination after an astonishing 54-year journey. However, the story doesn’t conclude there.