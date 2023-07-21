Postcard from the past finally arrives after 54 years

Man finds joy in the rain, dances his way across the road
Sending letters or postcards may not be prevalent in today’s modern era, but in the past, it served as a prominent means of communication.
People across the globe would exchange postcards, which sometimes arrived promptly, while other times faced delays, taking quite some time to reach the intended recipients.
In one extraordinary instance, a postcard finally reached its destination after an astonishing 54-year journey. However, the story doesn’t conclude there.
Facebook user Jessica Means shared, “Help me solve this mystery! Please repost/share. I’d love to learn how this made its way home across the decades. Maybe you or someone you know remembers the Gagnons or has a clue as to who might have mailed this from Tallahassee in 2023!”
She further added, “This postcard came in the mail today addressed to: ‘Mr & Mrs. Rene Gagnon Or current resident.’ It was originally postmarked on March 15, 1969, from Paris however took 54 years to reach its destination! It has a new postmark of July 12 2023 from Tallahassee, Florida. The ‘or current resident’ and new postage stamp were intentional so how did it get from Paris to Tallahassee to Maine?!
This means shared on Facebook the content of the postcard. It read, “Dear folks, By the time you get this I will have long since been home, but it just seems proper to send this from the Tour Eiffel, where I am now. Don’t have a chance to see much but have fun.”
Just two days ago, this post was shared, and since then, it has captured the interest of numerous people, garnering several likes. The comments section of the post has been abuzz with various reactions shared by the audience.
An individual wrote, “What a story, this is so cool!” A second commented, “Amazing.” “Love this,” expressed a third.
In addition, some individuals have tagged their friends, hoping that they might know the intended recipient of the postcard’s original message.
