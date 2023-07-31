Prince William Goes Undercover as Burger Flipper

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Fulfills Fan’s Wish
9-year-old Paramore fan Riley sang on stage with Hayley Williams. Riley impressed...
In a surprising move, Prince William took to the streets of south London to personally serve eco-friendly “Earthshot Burgers” from a food truck.
These special burgers were crafted with ingredients sourced from an Indian greenhouse and cooked using clean stoves designed in Kenya, showcasing their commitment to environmental sustainability.
The initiative aimed to shine a spotlight on last year’s Earthshot Prize winners, who have been making significant strides in finding solutions to pressing environmental issues.
To further promote this cause, Prince William partnered with the environmentally-conscious creators of the YouTube channel ‘Sorted Food,’ known for their eco-friendly kitchen gadget reviews and recipes.
Customers eagerly lined up outside the burger van to experience the Earthshot Burgers, which were thoughtfully packaged in boxes made by the company Notpla, featuring a seaweed coating as an alternative to plastic.
Did you know, one of the ingredients used inside the burger comes from India? “The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution,” he told the customers.
Prince William surprised diners in south London by personally serving “Earthshot Burgers” from a food truck, highlighting their environmentally-friendly origins.
The burger’s ingredients were cultivated in an Indian greenhouse, thanks to the efforts of the company Kheyti.
Moreover, the cooking process utilized Mukuru Clean Stoves, ingeniously designed by a Kenyan woman to combat air pollution.
This initiative aimed to draw attention to the importance of sustainable practices and recognize the innovative contributions of these eco-conscious companies and individuals.
However, a little word of caution from Prince William about the taste of the burgers: “Can’t vouch for the taste, the quality but … I’m rolling with it.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.