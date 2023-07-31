Prince William Goes Undercover as Burger Flipper

Prince William served eco-friendly “Earthshot Burgers” from a food truck in south London.





In a surprising move, Prince William took to the streets of south London to personally serve eco-friendly “Earthshot Burgers” from a food truck.

These special burgers were crafted with ingredients sourced from an Indian greenhouse and cooked using clean stoves designed in Kenya, showcasing their commitment to environmental sustainability.

The initiative aimed to shine a spotlight on last year’s Earthshot Prize winners, who have been making significant strides in finding solutions to pressing environmental issues.

To further promote this cause, Prince William partnered with the environmentally-conscious creators of the YouTube channel ‘Sorted Food,’ known for their eco-friendly kitchen gadget reviews and recipes.

Customers eagerly lined up outside the burger van to experience the Earthshot Burgers, which were thoughtfully packaged in boxes made by the company Notpla, featuring a seaweed coating as an alternative to plastic.