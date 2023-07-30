Puppy Has a Meltdown When Human ‘Pauses’ His Video Game

Dog throws tantrum after human switches off the computer.

The dog looks at the man with disbelief after the game is turned off.

The dog tries to restart the game in vain and pushes away the keyboard in frustration.

In the video, the dog can be seen using its front legs to playfully tap on a keyboard placed on a table, with a game displayed on the computer screen nearby.

However, the moment the man sitting beside the dog switches off the monitor, the dog’s reaction is priceless.

It looks at the man with utter disbelief and then attempts to tap on the keyboard in vain.

Failing to restart the game, the frustrated pooch even pushes away the keyboard in a display of its annoyance at the interruption.