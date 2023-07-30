Advertisement
Puppy Has a Meltdown When Human ‘Pauses’ His Video Game

  • Dog throws tantrum after human switches off the computer.
  • The dog looks at the man with disbelief after the game is turned off.
  • The dog tries to restart the game in vain and pushes away the keyboard in frustration.
In the video, the dog can be seen using its front legs to playfully tap on a keyboard placed on a table, with a game displayed on the computer screen nearby.

However, the moment the man sitting beside the dog switches off the monitor, the dog’s reaction is priceless.

It looks at the man with utter disbelief and then attempts to tap on the keyboard in vain.

Failing to restart the game, the frustrated pooch even pushes away the keyboard in a display of its annoyance at the interruption.

Take a look at this video of a dog throwing a tantrum:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ᴀɴɪᴍᴀʟ ʜᴏᴜꜱᴇ (@animal____house)

What did people say about this video of a dog throwing a tantrum?

“The side eye was intense,” posted an Instagram user. “Don’t disturb while I’m playing,” added another, imagining the dog’s thoughts. “That dog’s reaction,” commented a third along with a few laughing out loud emoticons. Several others used the same emoji to show their reactions. “This is hilarious,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video of a dog throwing a tantrum?

