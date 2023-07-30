Puppy Has a Meltdown When Human ‘Pauses’ His Video Game

Brain Teaser: Can you find the crab in the poppy field?
Dudolf's crab brain teaser stumps puzzle enthusiasts. Hidden crab in the poppy...
In the video, the dog can be seen using its front legs to playfully tap on a keyboard placed on a table, with a game displayed on the computer screen nearby.
However, the moment the man sitting beside the dog switches off the monitor, the dog’s reaction is priceless.
It looks at the man with utter disbelief and then attempts to tap on the keyboard in vain.
Failing to restart the game, the frustrated pooch even pushes away the keyboard in a display of its annoyance at the interruption.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
“The side eye was intense,” posted an Instagram user. “Don’t disturb while I’m playing,” added another, imagining the dog’s thoughts. “That dog’s reaction,” commented a third along with a few laughing out loud emoticons. Several others used the same emoji to show their reactions. “This is hilarious,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video of a dog throwing a tantrum?
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.