Rare Harry Potter Book Sold for Over ₹11 Lakh at Auction

A remarkable first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, printed by Bloomsbury in 1997, recently fetched an astonishing £10,500 (over ₹11 lakhs) at an auction. What makes this particular copy even more extraordinary is that it was originally acquired for a mere 30 pence (approximately ₹32) and was part of a library’s collection of 300 books. With only 500 first-edition copies in existence, this book has become a coveted treasure for collectors.

The rare find occurred when a team from Richard Winterton Auctioneers was sorting through the belongings of a collector from Burntwood, who had purchased the book from Wolverhampton Library. The collector’s family had feared it was lost since it had been placed in storage during a house move. The rediscovery of this valuable first edition created a buzz among Harry Potter enthusiasts and book collectors.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers announced the book’s sale through social media, generating excitement. The successful bid ultimately came from a buyer in Los Angeles through an online platform. Richard Winterton expressed great satisfaction with the outcome and stated, “We’re absolutely delighted with this result.”

The significant value of the book has left many astonished, and the social media posts showcasing the rare find have received numerous reactions and comments. This remarkable auction serves as a reminder of the enduring appeal and collectability of J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter series.

“That’s awesome,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Wow!” “Spectacular!” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Best 30p somebody spent!” “Fantastic,” shared a fifth.

