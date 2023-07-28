Advertisement
Rare Pearl Found in Clam Sparks Romantic Proposal

Articles
  • The couple found a rare pearl in a clam while eating at a restaurant.
  • They turned the pearl into an engagement ring.
  • The ring is a unique and special symbol of their love.
Sandy Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp, a couple who frequents The Bridge Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Westerly, Rhode Island, had a remarkable and unexpected experience during one of their visits.

While savoring a plate of clams, they stumbled upon a true gem—a rare 9.5mm oval mercinaria pearl inside one of the clams.

This extraordinary discovery inspired them to transform the precious pearl into an engagement ring, making it a unique and special symbol of their love. Unlike most couples who meticulously plan their engagement rings for months, their one-of-a-kind ring held a beautiful and unexpected story they will cherish forever.

Bridge Restaurant took to its Instagram to share this exciting news. They wrote, “We visited Bridge in December and enjoyed some fresh quahogs. In the last one, I found this mercinaria 9.5mm oval ‘pearl’- very rare! We had Black Orchid Jewelers make it into an engagement ring for us!” They also shared a picture of the ring.

Take a look at this rare pearl engagement ring here:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bridge Restaurant [ Raw Bar ] (@bridgerestaurantri)

Just a few days ago, this post went live and quickly garnered nearly 300 likes from the audience. People were captivated by the story and expressed their reactions in the comments section.

The engagement ring’s unique origin, discovered by Sandy Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp while enjoying clams at The Bridge Restaurant and Raw Bar, sparked considerable interest and admiration among those who came across the post.

