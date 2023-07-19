Rat falls on customer’s table at IKEA, company apologizes

Iranian man soars to new heights with world record jump
Maya, a customer at an IKEA store in Bengaluru, had a horrifying experience while dining at the premium furniture retailer.
She took to Twitter (@Sharanyashettyy) to share a disturbing incident where a dead rat was found on her table in the store’s Nagasandra branch.
According to Maya, the mouse fell from the ceiling, leaving her feeling disgusted. Accompanying photos show the deceased rodent near her food, and she described the incident as an exceptionally bizarre moment.
“Wtf.. guess what fell in our food table at ikea I can’t even. We were eating and this rat just dropped dead.. Most bizzare moment ever!” she wrote.
Most bizzare moment ever!@IKEA@IKEAIndia pic.twitter.com/R45C1BCNkc
— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 16, 2023
Since its posting on July 16, the tweet has garnered more than 83,000 views. In response to the viral tweet, IKEA India issued an apology for the “unpleasant incident”.
“Hej! We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We’re currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA,” it wrote.
— IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) July 17, 2023
“Omg! Just the pic is enough to throw up, cant even imagine!” commented a user. “Why am I thinking of cats after seeing this post…they need cats,” said another. “Damn, hope you demanded a compensation for this,” posted a third. “Not dead, just exhausted after a hectic day of work,” another user joked.
Omg! Just the pic is enough to throw up, cant even imagine!
— 👩🏻🏫 (@asha_ny) July 16, 2023
not dead, just exhausted after a hectic day of work.🐀
— FireInTheHole (@DevBLRwale) July 17, 2023
“I cannot even imagine the cold shivers you must be getting. Just take IKEA right left centre for the trauma. That’s what is deserving,” another person expressed.
