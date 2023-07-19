Rat falls on customer’s table at IKEA, company apologizes

A customer at IKEA Bengaluru found a dead rat on her table.

The customer took to Twitter to share the incident, which has since gone viral.

IKEA India has apologized for the incident and is investigating the matter.

Advertisement

Maya, a customer at an IKEA store in Bengaluru, had a horrifying experience while dining at the premium furniture retailer.

She took to Twitter (@Sharanyashettyy) to share a disturbing incident where a dead rat was found on her table in the store’s Nagasandra branch.

According to Maya, the mouse fell from the ceiling, leaving her feeling disgusted. Accompanying photos show the deceased rodent near her food, and she described the incident as an exceptionally bizarre moment.