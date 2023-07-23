Real-Life Venom? Black Creature Eating Crab Goes Viral

A video of a black goo-like creature devouring a crab has gone viral.

The creature has been compared to Venom, the anti-hero from the Spider-Man franchise.

The video has been viewed over 32 million times on Twitter.

Recently, a video resurfaced on Twitter that perfectly illustrates this eerie aspect. The video, filmed in 2021 by Kurt Cabahug in the Philippines, shows a bizarre black goo-like creature devouring a crab.

Upon watching the footage, netizens couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Venom, the anti-hero from the Spider-Man franchise, due to its similar dark liquid form.

The clip has once again gained attention on social media, with users expressing their curiosity and asking for explanations about the enigmatic creature captured in the video.