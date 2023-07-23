Real-Life Venom? Black Creature Eating Crab Goes Viral

Homemaker’s CV Goes Viral for Highlighting Her Valuable Skills
Recently, a video resurfaced on Twitter that perfectly illustrates this eerie aspect. The video, filmed in 2021 by Kurt Cabahug in the Philippines, shows a bizarre black goo-like creature devouring a crab.
Upon watching the footage, netizens couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Venom, the anti-hero from the Spider-Man franchise, due to its similar dark liquid form.
The clip has once again gained attention on social media, with users expressing their curiosity and asking for explanations about the enigmatic creature captured in the video.
In the video, a black goo-like structure is seen in close proximity to a crab. As the crab attempts to flee, the mysterious creature seizes it.
As the footage progresses, the black goo entirely engulfs and consumes the crab, leaving little trace of its former existence.
The scene is both intriguing and unsettling, leaving viewers in awe of the underwater world’s astonishing yet eerie nature.
“That’s venom,” wrote a Twitter user. Several other people also mentioned the same thing. Just like this individual who added, “This is called ‘venom’ and it’s from Spider-Man. It’s not good.” A third posted, “Beautiful yet terrifying.” A fourth commented, “It’s the dark version of Flubber”.
