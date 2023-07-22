Redditor’s Promotion Sparks Reaction

A Reddit post challenging the conventional belief about promotions in the corporate world has sparked an online discussion. The Redditor claimed that contrary to common perception, getting promoted actually leads to less work for professionals. They shared their personal experience of receiving a higher position with higher pay but having to do less work than before.

The post quickly gained attention, with netizens expressing mixed reactions in the comments section. Some supported the idea, agreeing that higher positions often come with delegating tasks and more managerial responsibilities. Others opposed the notion, arguing that promotions could bring more pressure and additional workload.

“Just realised the higher you go up the corporate ladder, the less you work,” the Reddit user wrote as the title of the post. In the next line, they explained their opinion. “Recently got promoted and I’m doing even less work now than I was before for higher pay,” they wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

Within 19 hours of posting, the discussion garnered nearly 11,000 upvotes, indicating widespread interest in the topic. The post has sparked debates about the true nature of promotions and how they impact an individual’s workload and career progression.

Check out the responses below:

“You do less of the mentally straining work too. Usually when managers say how busy they are it’s because their schedules are full of meetings. Back to back meetings,” posted a Reddit user.

To which, the original poster replied, “In my case, I got promoted to a Senior Analyst. The issues I have to deal with are more complicated but there’s a lot less of them.” Another individual asked, “But is it actually less work, or just less time doing analytics and more time doing coordination, budget, management, etc.?” A third added, “It’s not just corporate jobs, it’s all of them.” A fourth wrote, “You work less now because you’re getting paid for your expertise not your time.”

