Rescue Operation: Bear Saved from Open Well

In an incident that highlights the need for vigilance in wildlife habitats, a bear recently found itself in a precarious situation after falling into an open well in Nabrangpur, Odisha. However, thanks to the efforts of a skilled bear rescue team, the animal was successfully saved and later released back into its natural habitat.

Sharing the inspiring rescue on Twitter, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda commended the trained team from Nabrangpur for their successful efforts. In the accompanying video, the bear can be seen trapped in the well, secured with a rope to facilitate its safe extraction. With careful coordination, the team gently hoists the bear out of the well and transfers it into a cage.

The rescued bear was then transported to the Kalahandi South division, where it was released back into the wild. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of having strict regulations to prevent open wells in wildlife habitats, ensuring the safety of both animals and humans.

Take a look at the video below:

Trained bear rescue team from Nabrangpur, successfully rescuing a bear that had fallen in to an open well. Subsequently released in its habitat in Kalahandi South division. Kudos to the team🙏 Time to have a strict law to prevent open wells in wildlife habitat. pic.twitter.com/ADFRiKn9T6 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 7, 2023

Since the Twitter post on July 7, the rescue video has garnered over 20,000 views and received nearly 700 likes. Viewers have expressed their appreciation for the rescue team’s efforts, leaving heartfelt comments and highlighting the significance of protecting wildlife.

This heartwarming rescue showcases the dedication and skill of wildlife rescue teams, emphasizing the importance of their work in safeguarding vulnerable animals in challenging situations.

Check out the responses below:

An individual commented, “Absolutely true; no open wells to be allowed in wildlife habitat. Also, even in human habitat areas, all wells must have protection to avoid mishaps.” A second shared, “Great. The last part of getting the bear inside the cage is very cleverly done.” A third added, “Wow, we have a trained bear rescue team, nice to know.” A fourth expressed, “Open wells are becoming a death trap for wild animals. Time to have constructive and conclusive efforts on this. This bear is fortunate to have survived but not others.”

