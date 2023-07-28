Revolutionary Optical Illusion Shoe Leaves People Perplexed and Amazed

An optical illusion of a shoe has sparked a heated debate on social media.

Some people see the shoe as mint and grey, while others see it as pink and white.

The illusion is the latest in a long line of optical illusions that have baffled people online.

Interestingly, some see a combination of green, grey, and pink. Optical illusions are captivating phenomena that can deceive our minds, presenting something different from reality.

These illusions come in various forms, such as images that appear to be in motion despite being static or pictures that seem to alter their shape and size depending on the viewing angle. This particular illusion of the shoe’s color has become a subject of fascination and confusion for many.

“What colors?” reads the caption written alongside the optical illusion shared on the Instagram page by the same name. The optical illusion shows an individual holding a shoe. The text written on the optical illusion reads, “Is this shoe mint and grey or pink and white?”

In January of the previous year, an optical illusion was posted on Instagram, triggering diverse color perceptions among viewers.

In January of the previous year, an optical illusion was posted on Instagram, triggering diverse color perceptions among viewers.

Some observed the colors as mint and grey, while others were adamant that they appeared pink and white. Interestingly, a few individuals even described witnessing a blend of green, grey, and pink hues. The varying interpretations of this optical illusion added to its intrigue and captivated the attention of many.