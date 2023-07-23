Rishi Sunak’s Family Votes for Barbie in Barbenheimer Faceoff

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family have chosen to watch “Barbie” first.

The highly anticipated faceoff between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” has been dubbed “Barbenheimer” by the media.

Both films are expected to be critical and commercial successes.

This weekend, movie-goers are facing a dilemma, trying to decide between watching “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” both of which were released in theaters on July 21. ”

Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, and “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, have generated much interest among film enthusiasts.

Interestingly, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family have already made their choice. Rishi Sunak shared an update on Twitter, sharing a picture of himself with his wife Akshata Murty, and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka, presumably taken at the theaters.

Their family consensus was to watch “Barbie” first, as indicated by their attires in shades of pink.

Sharing the picture, Rishi Sunak wrote, “The family vote was only ever going one wayâ€æ Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer.”