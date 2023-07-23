Rishi Sunak’s Family Votes for Barbie in Barbenheimer Faceoff

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family have chosen to watch “Barbie” first.
This weekend, movie-goers are facing a dilemma, trying to decide between watching “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” both of which were released in theaters on July 21. ”
Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, and “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, have generated much interest among film enthusiasts.
Interestingly, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family have already made their choice. Rishi Sunak shared an update on Twitter, sharing a picture of himself with his wife Akshata Murty, and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka, presumably taken at the theaters.
Their family consensus was to watch “Barbie” first, as indicated by their attires in shades of pink.
The family vote was only ever going one way…
Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/mTOY25h4oV
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 22, 2023
The highly anticipated faceoff between this summer’s Hollywood blockbusters has been cleverly dubbed “Barbenheimer” by the media, and the hashtag has been trending on social media well before the films’ release this Friday.
As the name implies, “Barbie” centers around the beloved iconic doll, while Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is a gripping biographical thriller based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned theoretical physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb.”
In “Oppenheimer,” the titular role is portrayed by Cillian Murphy, with British actor Emily Blunt starring as his wife, and Florence Pugh appearing as Oppenheimer’s mistress.
The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, as well as Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke, Benny Safdie, and other notable names.
Meanwhile, “Barbie” features an equally star-studded lineup, with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, and Emma Mackey, under the direction of Greta Gerwig.
The anticipation for both films has sparked excitement among movie enthusiasts, making “Barbenheimer” one of the most talked-about cinematic events of the season.
