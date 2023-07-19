Sajid Sardpara Achieves Historic Ft, Conquers Mt. Manaslu Without Oxygen Supplies

Sajid Sadpara, son of late Pakistani alpinist Ali Sadpara, achieves historic feat.

He becomes the first Pakistani to conquer Mount Manaslu without artificial oxygen supplies.

Sadpara’s successful summit was confirmed by his mountaineering team.

Advertisement

Late Pakistani alpinist Ali Sadpara’s son, Sajid Sadpara, has made history by following in his father’s footsteps and achieving a remarkable feat. On Wednesday, Sajid successfully conquered the peak of Mount Manaslu without carrying artificial oxygen supplies, becoming the first Pakistani to do so. Mount Manaslu, standing tall at 8,163 meters, is considered the world’s 8th highest peak.

Sajid Sadpara’s achievement was confirmed by his mountaineering team, who applauded his determination and skill. He bravely ascended to the top of Mt. Manaslu on Monday afternoon, accomplishing this significant feat without relying on supplemental oxygen.

Notably, Sajid Sadpara achieved this milestone just before a massive avalanche struck the area, adding to the challenging nature of his journey. His successful summit showcases his expertise and determination as a skilled mountaineer.

Manaslu’s “true summit” gained attention last year when Nepali climber Mingma G claimed that previous summit achievers had not reached the accurate top of the mountain. In response to these claims, several mountaineers, including Sajid Sadpara, Sirbaz Ali, and Shehroze Kashif, aimed to conquer Manaslu and secure their place in mountaineering history.

Sajid’s accomplishment not only honors his late father’s legacy but also inspires a new generation of climbers to push their limits and achieve greatness in the world of mountaineering. His journey serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Pakistani climbers and their pursuit of reaching new heights in the majestic Himalayas.

Also Read Sajid Ali Sadpara announced K-2 Clean Up Campaign K-2 Clean Up Effort is a volunteer cleanliness campaign from June. Sadpara...