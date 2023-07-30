Saree-Clad Woman Dazzles with Badan Pe Sitare Dance

The timeless song “Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye” from the 1969 film continues to captivate hearts even after completing 50 years since its release. Featuring legendary actors Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala, the song’s peppy beats still make people groove at parties and events. It has also become a favourite for online dance enthusiasts, who share videos of themselves dancing to the popular party number.

The viral video that recently gained popularity showcases Seema Anand, an author and video creator, dancing gracefully to the tune of Mohammad Rafi’s rendition. Dressed in an elegant black saree, Anand’s expressions and dance moves have won admiration from viewers worldwide.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Seema Anand (@seemaanandstorytelling) Advertisement

Sharing her passion for the song, Anand wrote on Instagram, “Old Shammi Kapoor songs are the way to my heart.” Her video has garnered over nine lakh views and more than 80,500 likes since being shared on July 20.

As the song continues to charm generations with its unforgettable melody and energetic vibe, it proves that timeless classics have the power to transcend eras and bring joy to people even after 50 years.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

“Looks like the song was written just for you! Lovely,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “It’s so beautiful to see you dance, so alive & full of life.” “You’re so beautiful. Saw this reel 5 times,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Can’t take my eyes off. Absolutely stunning.” “Saree, you and the song,” commented a fifth.

Also Read Watch: Man in saree dances to Tip Tip Barsa Paani goes viral A video of a man dancing to the popular Bollywood song "Tip...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.