Shopper Discovers Snake In Aldi Broccoli Bag

A man in Stourbridge, West Midlands, was left stunned when he discovered a live snake in a bunch of broccoli he purchased from an Aldi store. Neville Linton, a 63-year-old grandfather, described the experience as “frightening” and expressed his relief that the snake was found before it could pose a threat to his family. The snake was later identified as a ladder snake, a non-venomous species native to parts of Europe.

Mr. Linton bought the broccoli from an Aldi branch and made the startling discovery when he took it out of his fridge to prepare a meal. The father-of-three, who admitted to having a fear of snakes, immediately contacted the store. He emphasized the potential danger the snake posed to his disabled son and vulnerable mother-in-law, who reside with him.

Aldi has since offered compensation to Mr. Linton but he feels that the amount does not adequately address the risks his family faced. The supermarket chain has expressed regret over the incident and assured customers that they are investigating the matter. They emphasized that their supplier has stringent protocols in place to prevent such occurrences.

The ladder snake, while not venomous, is capable of delivering a serious bite. This incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected surprises that can be encountered, even in everyday grocery items.

Take a look at the pictures below:

