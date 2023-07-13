Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sibling Aviators Set Youth Record with Around-the-World Journey

Sibling Aviators Set Youth Record with Around-the-World Journey

Articles
Advertisement
Sibling Aviators Set Youth Record with Around-the-World Journey

Sibling Aviators Set Youth Record with Around-the-World Journey

Advertisement

Sibling aviators Mack and Zara Rutherford have added more achievements to their impressive list as they were awarded the Royal Automobile Club’s Segrave Trophy. The British-Belgian duo, aged 17 and 19 respectively, became the youngest recipients of the trophy, joining the ranks of notable winners like Lewis Hamilton and Richard Branson.

Mack, who became the world’s youngest qualified pilot at the age of 15, embarked on a solo around-the-world journey from Sofia, Bulgaria, at 16. His feat made him the youngest person to complete an unaccompanied flight around the globe. Meanwhile, Zara had already made history as the youngest female pilot to successfully fly a Shark microlight aircraft across 51 countries, covering a distance of 32,000 miles.

The Rutherford siblings faced various challenges during their journeys, including adverse weather conditions and geopolitical events. Zara’s trip lasted five months due to weather-related delays in Russia and Alaska, while Mack had to modify his itinerary due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Segrave Trophy, awarded to British adventurers showcasing exceptional skill, courage, and initiative in land, sea, or air travel, has previously been won by notable figures such as Formula One driver and aviation pioneers.

Both Mack and Zara expressed their excitement and gratitude upon receiving the prestigious trophy. Mack, who recently obtained his driver’s license, jokingly remarked about the timing of his achievements. Meanwhile, Zara, studying electrical engineering at Stanford University, shared her exhilarating experiences during the journey, including flying over Central Park and an active volcano in Iceland.

Advertisement

The Rutherford siblings continue to inspire with their passion for aviation, aiming to break further records and pursue their dreams in the field.

Also Read

Ontario Woman Amasses 1,618 Toothbrushes Collection
Ontario Woman Amasses 1,618 Toothbrushes Collection

Kelly Hardy, a resident of Mississauga, Ontario, has officially entered the Guinness...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story