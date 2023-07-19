Singer’s Unusual Divorce from ‘Devilishly Handsome’ Ghost

Brocarde, a singer who claimed to have married the ghost of a Victorian soldier named Edwardo, has now revealed that they are divorced less than a year later. The 40-year-old songwriter from Oxfordshire said she first encountered Edwardo when he “burst” into her bedroom one stormy night, describing him as “devilishly handsome.”

Their unconventional love story made headlines when they announced their wedding on Halloween in 2022. Brocarde even posted a video of the ceremony on Instagram, where she appeared in all black with an empty space symbolizing the invisible Edwardo.

However, the honeymoon in Barry Island, Wales, took a negative turn when Edwardo got too drunk, leading to anger and possessiveness from him, as reported by Wales Online. Brocade mentioned that he would switch between being warm and intense to threatening.

The end of their spirited romance marks an intriguing and unique chapter in the world of unusual relationships.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Brocarde (@brocarde)

She said: “After our initial meeting Edwardo slowly revealed more about himself to me.

Advertisement

“I saw his images as a Victorian solider, he was always in his uniform, even on our wedding day, his face is devilishly handsome, shoulder length unruly hair, he looks lived in, well worn, troubled almost, there’s a pain attached to his being.”

Also Read Scream VI: New website lets you talk to Ghostface The fans can now talk to Ghostface on a phone call. The...