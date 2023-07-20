Smart Dog Escapes Fence, Locks Human Inside

A video of a clever dog showcasing its intelligence has taken social media by storm. While many dog videos feature adorable antics, this particular clip highlights the dog’s wit. The footage shows a woman inside a pet fence, with the dog standing nearby. After observing for a while, the crafty pooch slowly exits the fence and shuts the door, effectively locking the human inside.

Take a look at the post below:

The video, shared on Twitter with the caption “How the tables have turned,” has gained immense popularity since its posting on July 18. Netizens found the clip hilarious, and it quickly garnered close to 4.3 million views and counting.

Check out the responses below:

“Super move,” posted a Twitter user. “He thought he was doing something. That’s so cute,” joined another. “UNO reverse,” joked a third. “They are also trying to prank us too,” added a fourth. “Well, well, well, how the turntables…,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using laughing-out-loud emoticons.

The incident serves as a gentle reminder that dogs are not only adorable companions but also intelligent creatures capable of surprising us with their clever actions. As the video continues to circulate on social media, it brings laughter and joy to countless viewers, celebrating the brilliance of our four-legged friends.

