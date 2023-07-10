Snail Racing Championships Return Post-Pandemic

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the highly anticipated Snail Racing World Championships are set to resume this weekend in Congham, England. This renowned event, established by Tom Elwes in the 1960s following his attendance at a snail racing spectacle in France, has now achieved the distinction of being recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest-running humane snail-racing world championship.

Originally scheduled for 2020 but suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the championship is back with a snail-paced excitement. The competition involves snails vying to traverse a 13-inch distance, showcasing their exceptional sluggishness in a thrilling race. Notably, the current world record of 22 seconds, an astounding feat for these slimy competitors, was achieved by a snail named Archie back in 1995.

Participants and spectators alike eagerly anticipate the grand prize of the race: a tankard brimming with crisp, fresh lettuce. As the snails prepare to demonstrate their remarkable crawling skills once more, this beloved event promises an unforgettable experience for all. It’s a true testament to the enduring charm and uniqueness of snail racing—a celebration of the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary.

