Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Snail Racing Championships Return Post-Pandemic

Snail Racing Championships Return Post-Pandemic

Articles
Advertisement
Snail Racing Championships Return Post-Pandemic

Snail Racing Championships Return Post-Pandemic

Advertisement

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the highly anticipated Snail Racing World Championships are set to resume this weekend in Congham, England. This renowned event, established by Tom Elwes in the 1960s following his attendance at a snail racing spectacle in France, has now achieved the distinction of being recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest-running humane snail-racing world championship.

Originally scheduled for 2020 but suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the championship is back with a snail-paced excitement. The competition involves snails vying to traverse a 13-inch distance, showcasing their exceptional sluggishness in a thrilling race. Notably, the current world record of 22 seconds, an astounding feat for these slimy competitors, was achieved by a snail named Archie back in 1995.

Participants and spectators alike eagerly anticipate the grand prize of the race: a tankard brimming with crisp, fresh lettuce. As the snails prepare to demonstrate their remarkable crawling skills once more, this beloved event promises an unforgettable experience for all. It’s a true testament to the enduring charm and uniqueness of snail racing—a celebration of the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary.

Also Read

Viral: Leopard Cub Reunited with Mother
Viral: Leopard Cub Reunited with Mother

In a successful joint effort, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story