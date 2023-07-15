Snake Charmer Kisses Cobra on Head, Video Goes Viral

3D Zebra Crossing in Iceland Makes Drivers Slam on Brakes
Are you familiar with Nick, a content creator on Instagram who describes himself as an “animal reptile addict” and aims to inspire and advocate for wild animals?
His profile features numerous videos of him interacting with various reptiles, particularly snakes.
Some of his videos depict him engaging in daring stunts involving these reptiles, such as his latest post where he can be seen petting and kissing a cobra.
This particular video may evoke a strong sense of unease or fear, as Nick describes the experience as the intense feeling one gets after a first kiss.
Did the video of the snake leave you feeling frightened?
Like many other internet users, numerous individuals expressed their apprehension in the comments section of the post.
“Why isn’t it turning to bite you? Snakes aren’t that nice,” asked an Instagram user. “Nick your brave bro,” shared another. “I don’t like the way you are leaning in… your response will be very slow… we like your videos… don’t die on us,” warned a third. “Scary but probably my favorite video,” joined a fourth. “Such a cool thing to get to do,” wrote a fifth.
Since its posting on July 2, the video of the man kissing a cobra on its head has rapidly gained viral popularity. With nearly 1.1 million views and counting, the video continues to attract attention. What are your impressions of this video? Did it instill fear in you?
