Edition: English
Edition: English

Son surprises mom by being the pilot on her flight

Articles
  • Motherboards a flight, only to discover that her son is the pilot.
  • The video of the heartwarming moment goes viral.
  • Internet users love the video and share their reactions.
The heartwarming moment that has taken the internet by storm features a mother who unknowingly boards a flight, only to discover that her son is the pilot.

The now-viral video, shared on the Instagram handle “Goodnews Movement,” has surpassed 1 million views.

As she steps onto the plane, little does she know the delightful surprise awaiting her.

When she catches sight of her son, she can’t contain her emotions and bursts into tears of joy, expressing her excitement with a loud shout before embracing him in a tight hug.

“PROUD MAMA! This mother breaks out in tears and shouts for joy when she finds out her son is piloting the flight that she is on,” the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The internet is in love with this video. “You know she’s telling everyone around her, ‘my son is the pilot’” a user wrote after watching the video.

“That’s the flight I want to be on. Because he’s not letting anything happen to his special cargo,” another user joked.

See more reactions below:

Free Sandwiches for Life? Just Be ‘Subway’
Free Sandwiches for Life? Just Be ‘Subway’

Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to anyone who legally changes...

