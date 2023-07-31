Son surprises mom by being the pilot on her flight

Free Sandwiches for Life? Just Be ‘Subway’
The heartwarming moment that has taken the internet by storm features a mother who unknowingly boards a flight, only to discover that her son is the pilot.
The now-viral video, shared on the Instagram handle “Goodnews Movement,” has surpassed 1 million views.
As she steps onto the plane, little does she know the delightful surprise awaiting her.
When she catches sight of her son, she can’t contain her emotions and bursts into tears of joy, expressing her excitement with a loud shout before embracing him in a tight hug.
“PROUD MAMA! This mother breaks out in tears and shouts for joy when she finds out her son is piloting the flight that she is on,” the video caption reads.
