Son surprises mom by being the pilot on her flight

Motherboards a flight, only to discover that her son is the pilot.

The video of the heartwarming moment goes viral.

Internet users love the video and share their reactions.

Advertisement

The heartwarming moment that has taken the internet by storm features a mother who unknowingly boards a flight, only to discover that her son is the pilot.

The now-viral video, shared on the Instagram handle “Goodnews Movement,” has surpassed 1 million views.

As she steps onto the plane, little does she know the delightful surprise awaiting her.

When she catches sight of her son, she can’t contain her emotions and bursts into tears of joy, expressing her excitement with a loud shout before embracing him in a tight hug.