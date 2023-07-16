South Korea Celebrates First Giant Panda Twins’ Birth!

The Everland theme park in South Korea is celebrating the birth of twin giant pandas, a first in the country’s history. The female cubs were born to mother Ai Bao, who gave birth in a video captured and shared on the zoo’s YouTube channel. The first twin weighed 180 grams, while the second weighed 140 grams.

Both the mother and the cubs are reported to be in good health, with Ai Bao taking excellent care of her newborns. The zoo’s representative mentioned that Ai Bao’s experience with her older sister Fu Bao has been beneficial in caring for the new arrivals.

“Both the mother and the twin pandas are in good health,” a representative from the zoo said in a statement.

“Ai Bao is taking good care of her cubs, putting her experience with Fu Bao to use.”

Fu Bao, born in 2020, was South Korea’s first giant panda born through natural breeding. The birth of the twins has caused excitement online, with the YouTube video of their birth gaining over 640,000 views. Viewers have expressed joy and pride, sending their well-wishes to the Bao family and the zoo staff.

Ai Bao and Le Bao, the twins’ father, were gifted to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016. As per the usual practice, foreign zoos that receive pandas must return any offspring to China within a few years to participate in the country’s breeding program.

“Welcome to the world, sweet babies! Congrats to the Bao family and thanks to the grandpas and all the staff taking care of them,” wrote one viewer.

Another commented: “Tears keep on running from my eyes because I’m so proud of Ai Bao! Well done, Ai Bao!”

