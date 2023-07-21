Spanish Grocery Store to Charge Tourists for Looking

Queviures Múrria, a century-old grocery store in Barcelona, has introduced a 5 euro fee for tourists who enter the store merely to admire the vintage scenery without any intention of making a purchase. The traditional design and eye-catching interior attract hundreds of tourists daily, but many visitors do not show interest in the products on display.

According to one of the store’s managers, tourists often enter, take pictures, and leave without buying anything, causing inconvenience to staff and regular customers. Initially conceived as a joke, the fee idea soon became a reality as a warning sign was displayed at the store’s entrance.

While management clarified that they do not actively enforce the fee, its presence has effectively discouraged most unwanted visitors. As news of the fee spread on social media, the store faced backlash, leading to an explanation that the fee was introduced to deter non-serious visitors.

Since its implementation, the measure has proven successful, with most visitors now opting to either make a purchase or admire the store’s interior through the shop window.

Also Read cow walking out of grocery store in Austria went viral; watch The 15-second clip has been watched over 2.5 million times. More than...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.