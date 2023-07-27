Spider-Man Tabla Performance Goes Viral

In a delightful blend of Marvel fandom and musical talent, a video featuring a tabla performance by a Spider-Man enthusiast makes waves on the internet. The popular comic book character has a massive following in India, and it’s no surprise that fans find creative ways to express their admiration.

The video, shared on Instagram by the page “Musical Chamber,” showcases a tabla player dressed as Spider-Man, skillfully playing the instrument while grooving to trending songs. The caption, “How amazing would it be to see Spider-Man from another universe! Let’s witness the incredible possibilities!” adds an exciting touch to the unique performance.

Throughout the clip, the tabla player flawlessly executes every note, captivating viewers with his musical prowess. To add a playful touch, he concludes the performance by playfully pretending to shoot spiderwebs at the audience.

Take a look at the post below:

The video has garnered immense popularity since its posting three weeks ago, accumulating four million views and over 3 lakh likes. Fans and music lovers have expressed their appreciation and amusement in the comments section, celebrating this innovative fusion of Marvel’s beloved superhero and mesmerizing tabla talent.

Check out the responses below:

“I’m surprised he’s getting such clear sounds with his gloves on. I mean, they’re not real Spidey gloves, but they’re still gloves,” commented a user. “Spider Man into the Music Verse,” wrote another user. “When you love Spiderman and classical Indian music is your passion,” commented a third user.

