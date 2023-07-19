Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SRK’s Jawan lookalike Ibrahim Qadri’s dance video goes viral

SRK’s Jawan lookalike Ibrahim Qadri’s dance video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
SRK’s Jawan lookalike Ibrahim Qadri’s dance video goes viral

SRK’s Jawan lookalike Ibrahim Qadri’s dance video goes viral

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has generated immense anticipation among fans.
  • The preview of the film has received widespread praise.
  • One particular scene in the preview has captured the attention of the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Jawan” has generated immense anticipation among fans. Even before the release of the film’s preview, the combination of talented actors and directors had already created a buzz.

The preview itself received widespread praise, not just from SRK fans, but from everyone who watched it.

Advertisement

It struck a chord with the audience and fans can hardly contain their excitement as they eagerly await the film’s release.

Among the many captivating moments in the preview, one particular scene has captured the attention of the internet.

In this scene, SRK appears with a bald look and dances to the song “Bekaraar Karke Hume” by Hemant Kumar in a metro.

This scene has not only inspired hilarious memes but has also motivated fans to recreate and share their versions of the dance on social media.

Adding to the excitement, a lookalike of SRK named Ibrahim Qadri recently recreated the iconic “Beqarar Karke Humein” dance and shared the video on Instagram.

Within a week, the video has garnered 2.7 million views, while Qadri himself has amassed a following of 696k on Instagram.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ibrahim qadri (@ibrahim__qadri)

Advertisement

Jawan, an action thriller written and directed by Atlee, brings together a stellar cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani.

Advertisement

This highly anticipated film is set to be a gripping commercial entertainer, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as both an intelligence officer and a thief.

The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is worth mentioning that Jawan marks Nayanthara’s debut in Hindi cinema.

Additionally, Deepika Padukone joined the cast in August 2022 in Chennai to film her cameo appearance.

Also Read

Barbie vs. Oppenheimer: The Gender Divide That’s Dividing Twitter
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer: The Gender Divide That’s Dividing Twitter

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office battle sparks gender bias debate. Audience's perception...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story