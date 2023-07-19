SRK’s Jawan lookalike Ibrahim Qadri’s dance video goes viral

Advertisement Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has generated immense anticipation among fans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Jawan” has generated immense anticipation among fans. Even before the release of the film’s preview, the combination of talented actors and directors had already created a buzz.

The preview itself received widespread praise, not just from SRK fans, but from everyone who watched it.

It struck a chord with the audience and fans can hardly contain their excitement as they eagerly await the film’s release.

Among the many captivating moments in the preview, one particular scene has captured the attention of the internet.

In this scene, SRK appears with a bald look and dances to the song “Bekaraar Karke Hume” by Hemant Kumar in a metro.

This scene has not only inspired hilarious memes but has also motivated fans to recreate and share their versions of the dance on social media.

Adding to the excitement, a lookalike of SRK named Ibrahim Qadri recently recreated the iconic “Beqarar Karke Humein” dance and shared the video on Instagram.

Within a week, the video has garnered 2.7 million views, while Qadri himself has amassed a following of 696k on Instagram.