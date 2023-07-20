SRK’s Lookalike Recreates Jawan Scene: Must-Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest movie, Jawan, has taken the internet by storm since its release a few days ago. The prevue of the film has garnered massive attention on social media, amassing over 66 million views on YouTube in a short span. Viewers praised Shah Rukh Khan’s new avatar and expressed their excitement for the film.

Among those who loved the prevue was a remarkable individual, Ibrahim Qadri, who happens to be a lookalike of the superstar himself. Ibrahim is an internet sensation known for recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic roles and songs. He recently shared a video on Instagram, reenacting a scene from the Jawan prevue, perfectly mimicking SRK’s bandaged look.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ibrahim qadri (@ibrahim__qadri) Advertisement

Within hours of posting, Ibrahim’s clip has already garnered over one lakh views and close to 20,000 likes, along with numerous comments from impressed viewers.

Check out the responses below:

An individual commented, “Excellent performance.” A second shared, “Ready for Jawan.” A third joked, “Recreate the bald scene as well.” A fourth commented, “Ibrahim Bhai, you are the real Jawan.” “Nice brother, looking very much like SRK sir. I am a big fan of his,” added a fifth. Many others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.

Advertisement

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release on September 7 this year.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read SRK dances with Gauri Khan at Alanna Panday’s wedding Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray on Thursday in the presence of family...