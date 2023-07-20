Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SRK’s Lookalike Recreates Jawan Scene: Must-Watch Video

SRK’s Lookalike Recreates Jawan Scene: Must-Watch Video

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest movie, Jawan, has taken the internet by storm since its release a few days ago. The prevue of the film has garnered massive attention on social media, amassing over 66 million views on YouTube in a short span. Viewers praised Shah Rukh Khan’s new avatar and expressed their excitement for the film.

Among those who loved the prevue was a remarkable individual, Ibrahim Qadri, who happens to be a lookalike of the superstar himself. Ibrahim is an internet sensation known for recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic roles and songs. He recently shared a video on Instagram, reenacting a scene from the Jawan prevue, perfectly mimicking SRK’s bandaged look.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ibrahim qadri (@ibrahim__qadri)

Advertisement

Within hours of posting, Ibrahim’s clip has already garnered over one lakh views and close to 20,000 likes, along with numerous comments from impressed viewers.

Check out the responses below:

An individual commented, “Excellent performance.” A second shared, “Ready for Jawan.” A third joked, “Recreate the bald scene as well.” A fourth commented, “Ibrahim Bhai, you are the real Jawan.” “Nice brother, looking very much like SRK sir. I am a big fan of his,” added a fifth. Many others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.

Advertisement

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release on September 7 this year.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

SRK dances with Gauri Khan at Alanna Panday’s wedding
SRK dances with Gauri Khan at Alanna Panday’s wedding

Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray on Thursday in the presence of family...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story